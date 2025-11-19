Getting help from Washington state government could soon become easier, faster and more secure, thanks in part to a major digital overhaul and expanded use of artificial intelligence.

Early next year, the state will debut the first public version of a new Resident Portal on a redesigned WA.gov. The idea is to give people one place to sign in, find what they need, and access services across dozens of agencies without having to navigate multiple websites or login pages.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say the goal is to reduce frustration, save time and make government work more like the private sector, while maintaining public accountability and transparency. Chief Technology Officer Gretchen Peri says the shift is about improving efficiency and ensuring government systems “meet residents where they are,” especially as more people rely on mobile devices.

A pilot phase tested tools like personal profiles, AI-powered chatbots and customized service recommendations for everything from license renewals to social-service eligibility. It also tried features that let people track application status, receive reminders, and manage deadlines.

The state is phasing in the system as it moves away from its older Secure Access Washington login. Officials expect to add more agencies, services and user tools through 2029 as the portal becomes a fully integrated statewide platform.

An Artificial Intelligence Pitches Sequels to Classic Movies We asked an A.I. chatbot to write the unmade sequels to popular movies. Here were its suggestions. Some are pretty good! Others are ... really weird.