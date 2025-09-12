The Central Washington Handball Club in Wenatchee and Moses Lake Athletic Club will host an outdoor handball tournament on Saturday, September 13th.

The Dick Pieper Handball Memorial Tournament is named in honor of Pieper who was Wenatchee World sports editor and a driving force in the effort to build the handball courts.

The tournament is at the 3-wall handball courts in Walla Walla Point Park and starts at 9am. Organizers expect handball players from around Eastern Washington for the daylong competition. A $35 entry fee includes a T-shirt, lunch, and drinks. Entry fees are waived for students and active military. Registration is open online at r2sports.com at the tournament before 9:00 AM on September 13th.

The event had been held during the Apple Blossom Festival in spring but was re-established with the new September date.

The Central Washington Handball Club promotes the sport of handball and supports those interested in playing the sport of handball . The club offers lessons and loaner equipment to players who are new to the sport. Local players are invited to the club's practice days at Walla Walla Point Park every Tuesday in August and September at 5:30 PM and Saturday at 10:00 AM. Loaner gear is available for newcomers to the game.