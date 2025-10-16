A Warden man is in jail after being arrested on allegations of child rape.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says on Oct. 9, its investigators received reports from a juvenile who claimed they had been repeatedly raped years ago when they were five years old.

The assaults were allegedly committed by Jose Ignacio Rizo-Torres, now 54, when his wife was babysitting them at a residence near Othello.

On Monday (Oct. 13), deputies arrested Rizo-Torres at his residence near Warden and booked him into the Adams County Jail on suspicion of first-degree rape of a child.

Detectives say Rizo-Torres has also been accused of sexually assaulting other children under similar circumstances, and they are asking other victims to come forward and contact the Sheriff's Office so a stronger case against him can be built.