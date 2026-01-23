8th Legislative District Republican state Senator Matt Boehnke, has announced he will not seek reelection, instead entering the race for Washington’s 4th Congressional District, currently held by retiring Congressman Dan Newhouse.

The Kennewick Republican criticized opponents Jerrod Sessler and Amanda McKinney, calling their campaigns performative and focused on social media rather than governing.

Boehnke is a former Kennewick City Council member, a U.S. Army veteran of 22 years, and now in his first Senate term after four years in the House. He says he’ll push fiscal conservatism, support agriculture, energy, and aerospace, and promote artificial intelligence development.

Former President Donald Trump has endorsed both McKinney and Sessler.

Democrat John Duresky and independent candidate Devin Poore have also launched campaigns.

Boehnke’s decision is triggering a cascade of legislative races, with multiple candidates already entering contests for open seats in the Tri-Cities area.

