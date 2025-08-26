Washington’s creative sector contributes $79 billion to the state’s GDP—one of the highest shares in the nation. Yet public arts funding in Washington often falls below the national average, coming in 57% lower in 2025, according to ArtsFund, a Seattle-based nonprofit that supports arts and culture statewide.

To help close that gap, ArtsFund and Allen Family Philanthropies (formerly known as Paul G. Allen Family Foundation) are awarding $10 million in unrestricted grants to 930 arts and culture groups through the Community Accelerator Grant program.

Now in its third year, the program has distributed a total of $30 million since 2023. Grants range from $2,500 to $25,000 and, for the first time, are reaching organizations in all 39 Washington counties.

In Chelan and Douglas counties, 19 groups received support—averaging about $10,700 each—including the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation, and Fiestas Mexicanas.

Most grantees are small: 74% operate on budgets under $500,000. The unrestricted funds can be used however organizations choose, with the majority going toward programming, salaries, and labor. Recipients estimate the $10 million could generate up to $27 million in broader economic impact.

2025 Community Accelerator Grantees in Chelan and Douglas Counties (total of $235,000)

Dangerous Women, Chelan, $12,500.00

Douglas County Historical Society, Douglas, $5,000.00

Fiestas Mexicanas, Douglas, $17,500.00

Grunewald Guild, Chelan, $25,000.00

Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Chelan, $5,000.00

Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation, Chelan, $25,000.00

Lake Chelan Bach Fest, Chelan, $17,500.00

Leavenworth Summer Theater, Chelan, $17,500.00

Mariachi Northwest Festival, Chelan, $17,500.00

Music Theatre of Wenatchee, Chelan, $5,000.00

NCW Arts, Douglas, $2,500.00

Numerica Performing Arts Center, Chelan, $12,500.00

Stage Kids, Chelan, $2,500.00

Two Rivers Gallery, Chelan, $25,000.00

Wenatchee High School Band Boosters, Chelan, $12,500.00

Wenatchee Jazz Workshop, Chelan, $2,500.00

Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, Chelan, $12,500.00

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, Chelan, $5,000.00

Wenatchee Youth Circus, Chelan, $12,500.00