Washington Arts Groups Share $10M in New Grants

Photo Credit: ArtsFund and Allen Family

Washington’s creative sector contributes $79 billion to the state’s GDP—one of the highest shares in the nation. Yet public arts funding in Washington often falls below the national average, coming in 57% lower in 2025, according to ArtsFund, a Seattle-based nonprofit that supports arts and culture statewide. 

To help close that gap, ArtsFund and Allen Family Philanthropies (formerly known as Paul G. Allen Family Foundation) are awarding $10 million in unrestricted grants to 930 arts and culture groups through the Community Accelerator Grant program. 

Now in its third year, the program has distributed a total of $30 million since 2023. Grants range from $2,500 to $25,000 and, for the first time, are reaching organizations in all 39 Washington counties. 

In Chelan and Douglas counties, 19 groups received support—averaging about $10,700 each—including the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation, and Fiestas Mexicanas. 

Most grantees are small: 74% operate on budgets under $500,000. The unrestricted funds can be used however organizations choose, with the majority going toward programming, salaries, and labor. Recipients estimate the $10 million could generate up to $27 million in broader economic impact. 

 

2025 Community Accelerator Grantees in Chelan and Douglas Counties (total of $235,000) 

Dangerous Women, Chelan, $12,500.00  

Douglas County Historical Society, Douglas, $5,000.00  

Fiestas Mexicanas, Douglas, $17,500.00  

Grunewald Guild, Chelan, $25,000.00  

Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, Chelan, $5,000.00  

Indigenous Roots & Reparation Foundation, Chelan, $25,000.00  

Lake Chelan Bach Fest, Chelan, $17,500.00  

Leavenworth Summer Theater, Chelan, $17,500.00  

Mariachi Northwest Festival, Chelan, $17,500.00  

Music Theatre of Wenatchee, Chelan, $5,000.00  

NCW Arts, Douglas, $2,500.00  

Numerica Performing Arts Center, Chelan, $12,500.00  

Stage Kids, Chelan, $2,500.00  

Two Rivers Gallery, Chelan, $25,000.00  

Wenatchee High School Band Boosters, Chelan, $12,500.00  

Wenatchee Jazz Workshop, Chelan, $2,500.00 

Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center, Chelan, $12,500.00  

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra, Chelan, $5,000.00  

Wenatchee Youth Circus, Chelan, $12,500.00  

