DNR Seeks Public Input on New Wildfire Hazard Maps

Community members, fire marshals, building officials, and emergency managers are encouraged to attend upcoming public listening sessions on wildfire hazard mapping hosted by the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

The meetings are part of a statewide effort directed by Senate Bill 6120, which calls for the creation of a statewide wildfire hazard map, county-level risk assessments, and standardized mapping criteria to guide local planning and emergency response.

DNR will present draft maps, explain how the data was developed, and gather public feedback before finalizing the results.

The finalized maps will be publicly available and used to support wildfire preparedness, mitigation planning, and community resilience statewide.

Public Listening Sessions are scheduled for:

Roslyn — Wednesday, January 28, 6 p.m., at the City of Roslyn Fire Department meeting room, 203 South First Street, Roslyn.

Wenatchee — Wednesday, February 4, 6 p.m., at the Wenatchee Convention Center, Fountain 3 Room, 121 North Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee.

Winthrop — Thursday, February 5, 6 p.m., at the Winthrop Public Library community room, 112 Norfolk Road, Winthrop.