E-Bikes in WA: What You Can and Can’t Do
E-bikes are everywhere these days—on roads, on trails, and even zipping past you while you're huffing and puffing your way up a hill like a responsible, sweat-drenched adult. There’s something a little unsettling about getting dusted on a nature trail by someone who didn’t even break a sweat. Wasn’t the whole point of going outside to unplug from modern life, not bring your battery-powered sidekick along for the ride?
Which brings us to the burning question: Can you take an e-bike anywhere you want in Washington?
Short answer: No. Long answer: Depends on the type of e-bike and where you’re riding it.
E-Bike Class Breakdown (a.k.a. Know Your Ride)
Class 1: Pedal-assist only, max speed of 20 mph. Think: “I’m helping!”
Class 2: Throttle-assisted, also capped at 20 mph. Think: “I’m not even pretending to pedal.”
Class 3: Pedal-assist only, but faster—up to 28 mph. Think: “I’m technically still biking, officer.”
Where Can You Ride?
Class 1 & 2 e-bikes are generally allowed on the same trails as traditional bicycles. So yes, your “quiet nature ride” may be interrupted by the soft whir of a passing motor.
Class 3 e-bikes are a different story. They’re typically not allowed on non-motorized trails, especially those with natural surfaces. They may be allowed on roads, so check before you go full Tour de Suburbs.
Wait, Who Makes the Rules?
Local governments can set their own rules about where you can and can’t ride an e-bike. That means what’s legal in one town might earn you dirty looks (or a fine) in another. If a trail allows e-bikes, it’ll usually be clearly signed—no guesswork required.
Other Good-to-Know Bits:
Helmets aren’t required statewide, but many cities and counties do require them. And come on—your head’s important.
E-bikes have to follow regular traffic laws. You can go fast, but you still need to stop at red lights.
When in doubt, ask. Contact the local trail manager (city parks, state parks, or your local PUD) before you hit the trail with your silent speed machine.
