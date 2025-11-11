Washington State Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti is visiting the Wenatchee Rotary Club Thursday.

The Rotary Club said it is hosting the free event at noon, Thursday, Nov. 13, at Pybus Market event center.

Pellicciotti took office as the 24th Treasurer of Washington in 2020. As the state's chief financial officer, he is responsible for managing the state's cash flow, investments, and debt.

Before becoming State Treasurer, Pellicciotti served as an assistant attorney general and served in the Washington House of Representatives. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and received his Master's in Rural Development as a United States Fulbright Scholar. His law degree is from Gonzaga University.