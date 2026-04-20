The wolf population in Washington state has rebounded after a decline in 2024. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and its tribal partners are reporting a 17% resurgence in the wolf population in 2025.

A Wolf Advisory Group is meeting this week to discuss its annual report on the management of Gray wolf populations, showing the highest numbers to date

At the end of December, 2025, the wolf census showed 270 wolves, 23 breeding pairs, and 49 packs across the state, compared to 230 wolves, 18 breeding pairs, and 43 packs at the end of 2024. Typical pack sizes were between two and 12 wolves, but most packs numbered from three to seven animals.

Wolf pack Credit: WDFW Wolf pack Credit: WDFW loading...

The report said there were several new packs formed or reestablished in 2025.

“We confirmed six new or reestablished packs in the annual count. Those that reestablished include the Salmo, Smackout, and Vulcan packs in northeast Washington. New packs include the Cameron Lake pack on the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the Billy Goat and Tupshin packs in the North Cascades Recovery Region.” --WDFW Wolf Biologist Trent Roussin

No packs or breeding pairs were counted in the Southern Cascades and Northwest Coast Recovery Region at the end of 2025. WDFW uses wolf tracks, aerial surveys, and cameras to count the wolf population. ​

2025 Wolf Pack locations in Washington. Credit: WDFW 2025 Wolf Pack locations in Washington. Credit: WDFW loading...

How Many Wolves Were Killed in Washington Last Year

​The report also said there were 28 known wolf deaths during 2025.

2 killed when they were caught killing livestock.

2 died of natural causes.

1 of unknown causes.

1 death during WDFW capture or collaring work.

12 that were legally harvested in tribal hunting.

3 human-caused mortalities on tribal lands.

3 wolves died as a result of poaching

4 wolves were killed in response to wolf conflicts with livestock.​

Rousin said 90% of known packs were not involved in any cases of depredations last year despite most wolf pack territories' proximity to livestock operations.

How Many Attacks on Livestock Were Reported in 2025

WDFW documented 17 cases of depredation on livestock, including 19 head of cattle, in 2025, at least eight of which were calves killed or injured by wolves. Roussin said 5 or about 10% of the existing packs were involved in at least one suspected or confirmed incident of livestock deaths or injury. However, several (3) packs were involved in at least three attacks.

Contributors to WDFW's annual wolf report include the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Park Service, the Spokane Tribe of Indians, the Swinomish Tribe, the Yakama Nation, and the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation.

Read the full Washington Gray Wolf Conservation and Management 2025 Annual Report