Washington state is nearing the launch of a new incentive program aimed at helping commercial fleet operators switch trucks and other vehicles to electric or hydrogen power.

The $126 million Washington Zero-Emission Incentive Program, known as WAZIP, is expected to roll out this spring. Industry groups and climate advocates say the program is badly needed, though lawmakers who pushed for it say the launch is long overdue.

Transportation is the largest source of carbon emissions in Washington. Pollution from diesel-powered trucks and buses makes up a disproportionate share, and it poses particular health risks.

Why Transportation Emissions Matter in Washington

Environmental groups say the incentive program could help accelerate the transition.

Leah Missik, Washington legislative director for Climate Solutions, says WAZIP will help drivers and businesses save money while improving air quality in communities.

Washington has already seen some progress. The state Department of Ecology reports that in 2024, nearly one in five new medium- and heavy-duty vehicles sold ran on zero-emission technology. Adoption varies by vehicle type, with electric delivery vans far more common than heavy-duty trucks.

Why Heavy Trucks Lag Behind Electric Vans

Industry groups say heavy trucks remain expensive, lack sufficient charging infrastructure, and have shorter driving ranges compared to diesel models.

Seattle has tested its own incentives, offering up to $180,000 for Class 8 trucks serving the Port of Seattle. Even so, operators found the transition financially unworkable. The city later partnered with Zeem Solutions to fund charging infrastructure in SeaTac.

Federal Rollbacks Complicate State Climate Goals

Meanwhile, the federal government has moved in the opposite direction. Congress repealed California’s authority to set stricter vehicle emissions standards, a policy Washington had followed. Several states, including Washington, are now suing over the decision.

Sheri Call, president and CEO of the Washington Trucking Associations, says the move eases pressure on the industry but doesn’t end conversations about cutting emissions. She adds that companies want workable solutions.

The industry is also dealing with the Trump administration’s cancellation of federal funding for a regional hydrogen development hub, which aimed to support cleaner semitrucks.

How the WAZIP Incentives Will Work

The WAZIP program is funded through state carbon auction revenues under the Climate Commitment Act. It includes $82 million for on-road vehicles, $20 million for off-road equipment, and $10 million reserved for small businesses.

Incentives could reach tens of thousands of dollars per vehicle, with additional funds available for charging infrastructure. Smaller businesses and certain certified operators could qualify for higher voucher amounts.

Lawmakers say the program should already be running. House Transportation Chair Jake Fey says his patience is running out.

The Department of Transportation says the delay is due to the complexity of the program and the need to build custom software. Officials say work is ongoing, but no launch date has been set.

