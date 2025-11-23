The Wenatchee City Council gave the plan a unanimous green light during its Thursday meeting, wrapping up several weeks of public presentations and internal discussion about next year’s financial outlook.

Breakdown of Wenatchee’s 2026 Budget Structure

Wenatchee’s budget is spread across 35 separate funds, each tied to a specific function or department. Those accounts include the city’s general operating budget, emergency reserves, and a variety of dedicated revenue funds that support areas such as tourism, the arts, street improvements, and affordable housing.

The package also outlines funding for capital construction projects, along with the utility systems that operate water, sewer, and other essential services. Internal service funds round out the structure, covering the behind-the-scenes work that keeps city operations running.

How the General Fund Will Be Spent in 2026

About $38 million is designated for the general fund, the portion that pays for day-to-day services including police, fire, parks, and administration. The biggest share, roughly $130 million, is earmarked for long-term construction and infrastructure projects. City revenue for the year will come from a mix of federal, state, and local sources.

Throughout the fall, council discussions often focused on how conservative the city needed to be as it headed into 2026. Early projections showed the general fund potentially ending the year more than $1 million in the red.

Why the Projected Deficit Shrunk This Fall

As estimates were refined, that shortfall narrowed significantly and is now expected to land at roughly $180,000, with anticipated spending hovering around $38 million and revenues coming in slightly lower. Despite the tight margins, city officials say the final budget keeps Wenatchee on stable footing as it prepares for the year ahead.