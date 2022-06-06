Wenatchee 4th of July Fireworks to Hold Dog Day Beforehand

The Wenatchee Valley 4th of July organizers have a new event this year that'll take place the day before this year's holiday fireworks.

It's called "Dog Day of Summer", which is a 1K and 5K dog jog on Sunday, July 3rd to benefit the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society.

Kelley Kennedy with the 4th of July Committee says there'll be several activities for dogs and their owners to take part in.

"You can jog on the Loop Trail with your fur baby," said Kennedy. "You can put them in a dog fashion show, a dog watermelon eating contest. We'll also have some fun pet vendors and other activities going on that day at Walla Walla Park."

The Humane Society will also be on hand to teach about pet-safety during 4th of July fireworks.

Registration will open soon for individuals, families and teams to participate in the Dog Day of Summer.

Dogs will be prohibited at the main day 4th of July Fireworks to following night at Walla Walla Point Park.

Kennedy says the behavior of dogs during fireworks is unpredictable. "Even the best dogs, that brings out the worst, so they are not allowed at Walla Walla Park at all on July 4th," Kennedy said.

Dog food maker Purina says fireworks triggers the "fight-or-flight" response which causes dogs to either bark at the noises or try to run away and hide.