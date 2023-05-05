Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival Announces Arts &#038; Crafts, Food Fair Winners

Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival Announces Arts & Crafts, Food Fair Winners

Apple Blossom food vendors Credit: KPQ

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has announced award winners for the artisans and food vendors participating in the 2023 Arts & Crafts and Food Fair in Memorial Park through the weekend.

 The Arts & Crafts exhibitor award winners:

 BEST IN SHOW:   Muffet Designs Postage Stamp Art        Booth # E22

Postage stamp collage art made out of postage stamps from countries around the world.

 2ND PLACE:  Trees Have Feelings                   Booth # A33-34

Trees Have Feelings is a magical forest of whimsical hand-drawn story trees and song birds, using an assortment of pen, ink, charcoal, and water color.

 3RD PLACE:  Little Mr. Maximus                        Booth # C24

Crochet and hand sewn items

 ROYALTY CHOICE:  The Fancy Accent Tea Co.                        Booth # A8

Over 40 hand blended bulk teas, also in hand filled teabags, plus 13 fun themed variety packs & hand crafted tea accessories.

  

Food Vendor award winners:  

“Best of Show” Kolossus Gyros:         Gyros Sandwich(Beef,Lamb,Chicken), Falafel Sandwich, Greek Salad, Dolmades, Greek Fries, Hummus with Pita, Spanakopita, Baklava

“Best Customer Service”  Zieglers Bratwurst Haus:     Polish Sausage,Bratwurst (Pork, Beef, or Veal), Spicy Bratwurst, German Wiener, Curly Fries, Hot Dogs, Corn Dogs, Hand Dipped Corn Dog

“Best Food Main Dish” Marsalees Thai Foods:    Chicken Teriyaki, Orange Chicken, Noodles, Vegetables, Fried Rice, White Rice, Pot Stickers, Egg Rolls,

“Best Value” Cakes for College - Keep it in the ValleyFunnel Cakes with various toppings, Cotton Candy, Shaved Ice, Dill Pickles and Popcorn

“Community Choice” This was chosen via the Apple Blossom APP! Philly BROS. Fry Guys:        Philly Cheesesteaks and Curly Fries.

 

