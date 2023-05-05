The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival has announced award winners for the artisans and food vendors participating in the 2023 Arts & Crafts and Food Fair in Memorial Park through the weekend.

The Arts & Crafts exhibitor award winners:

BEST IN SHOW: Muffet Designs Postage Stamp Art Booth # E22

Postage stamp collage art made out of postage stamps from countries around the world.

2ND PLACE: Trees Have Feelings Booth # A33-34

Trees Have Feelings is a magical forest of whimsical hand-drawn story trees and song birds, using an assortment of pen, ink, charcoal, and water color.

3RD PLACE: Little Mr. Maximus Booth # C24

Crochet and hand sewn items

ROYALTY CHOICE: The Fancy Accent Tea Co. Booth # A8

Over 40 hand blended bulk teas, also in hand filled teabags, plus 13 fun themed variety packs & hand crafted tea accessories.

Food Vendor award winners:

“Best of Show” Kolossus Gyros : Gyros Sandwich(Beef,Lamb,Chicken), Falafel Sandwich, Greek Salad, Dolmades, Greek Fries, Hummus with Pita, Spanakopita, Baklava

“Best Customer Service” Zieglers Bratwurst Haus : Polish Sausage,Bratwurst (Pork, Beef, or Veal), Spicy Bratwurst, German Wiener, Curly Fries, Hot Dogs, Corn Dogs, Hand Dipped Corn Dog

“Best Food Main Dish” Marsalees Thai Foods : Chicken Teriyaki, Orange Chicken, Noodles, Vegetables, Fried Rice, White Rice, Pot Stickers, Egg Rolls,

“Best Value” Cakes for College - Keep it in the Valley: Funnel Cakes with various toppings, Cotton Candy, Shaved Ice, Dill Pickles and Popcorn

“Community Choice” This was chosen via the Apple Blossom APP! Philly BROS. Fry Guys: Philly Cheesesteaks and Curly Fries.