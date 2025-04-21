Wenatchee Apple Blossom Festival Has a Few Safety Rules

The 106th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival opens on Thursday, April 24th at noon in Wenatchee's Memorial Park. The site will be the venue for the Food Fair, live entertainment and a beer garden for the 10 day festival.

However, the park area is off limits to dogs for safety and visitor comfort, according to Festival Administrator Darci Christopherson

"It's really out of respect for people who don't like dogs and the small children.  Even though your dog may be wonderful, you never know what might happen with the little kids"

Memorial Park will also host the Youth Day activities this Sunday and the 3-day Arts and Crafts Fair starting May 2nd.

The one-time tradition of pre-placing chairs along the festival parade routes to reserve a good viewing spot is no longer permitted.  Old chairs, recliners, sofas and almost any type of seating you can imagine was used to be a very familiar sight for weeks at a time leading up to the first parade weekend.

Another city ordinance limits the pre-placement of chairs along the festival parade routes until Friday, April 25th, the day before the Youth Parade.   Chairs can remain in place through the Grand Parade on Saturday, May 3rd.

Festival Administrator Darci Christopherson say a few chairs were placed prematurely at the corner of Orondo Street and Chelan Avenue last week in violation of the ordinance and were subject to removal by the City of Wenatchee.

So follow these simple rules for an enjoyable Apple Blossom Festival for everyone.

