Wenatchee AppleSox Sweep Bend, Return Home Tuesday For Home Opener

By Joel Norman

AppleSox Communications Manager

The Wenatchee AppleSox scored eight runs in the seventh inning and defeated the Bend Elks, 12-1, on Sunday night at Vince Genna Stadium.

The AppleSox earned their first-ever sweep of the Elks in the 23-year history of the two teams and open up the season 3-0 for the first time since 2009. This is the fifth time in franchise history that the AppleSox have won their first three league games of a season (2001, 2003, 2005).

Wenatchee is off on Monday before playing its home opener on Tuesday night against the Springfield Drifters. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. and it’s the first $2 Off Tuesday of the season. Fans can purchase general admission tickets for as affordable as $5 and can save $2 off select food and drinks.

For opening night, Townsquare Media is sponsoring a food drive for the Salvation army Food Bank. Fans can donate a non-perishable food item at the gate for the Salvation Army Food Bank and receive free game tickets to the game.

Members of all Townsquare Media radio stations will be at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium when gates open at 5:3pm to accept food donations