October 14th is National Charlie Kirk Observance Day across the country, and a local Turning Point USA chapter in Wenatchee is hosting a March For Charlie.

The Wenatchee event is scheduled for Memorial Park beginning at 5:45pm. After a worship message is shared, a march around the block will follow.

The conservative activist was killed by a gunman on Sept. 10 while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. Kirk was the co-founder of Turning Point USA, a nonprofit that advocates for conservative politics on high school and college campuses.

Kirk would have turned 32 on Oct. 14th. Both congressional chambers approved resolutions to make Kirk’s birthday, Oct. 14, a National Day of Remembrance in his honor.

Get our free mobile app

The resolution is not law; however, it encourages "educational institutions, civic organizations, and citizens across the United States to observe (Oct. 14) with appropriate programs, activities, prayers, and ceremonies that promote civic engagement and the principles of faith, liberty, and democracy that Charlie Kirk championed," according to the text.

The Senate Resolution was introduced by Florida Senator Rick Scott.

"Charlie was a good man — a devout husband, father, and friend. His life was shaped by his faith and the idea that in America, debate and discussion are crucial to the betterment of our country. "He believed in God, the American dream, the value of family, and the principles of our great nation. … Charlie dedicated his life to the idea that the power of our ideas can not only win the day, but start a movement. That's exactly what he did." --Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL)

Last week, President Trump announced that he would posthumously award Kirk the Medal of Freedom at a White House ceremony on Oct. 14.