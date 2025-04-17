The 106th Washington State Apple Blossom Festival begins on April 24th with the Chief For A Day program that honors local children battling a chronic or terminal illness.

The heads of local law enforcement and first responder agencies will recognize an honorary little chief in a noon hour ceremony in Memorial Park. Seven youngsters have been selected and will be wearing the custom tailored uniform of their agency and will receive a badge from the department Chief. Chelan County Superior Court Judge Kristen Ferrera will administer the oath of office after the little chief's are introduced.

The public is encouraged to attend and show support for the youngsters on what is one of the highlights of their young lives.

Congratulations to these seven youngsters;

Rebecca Fox ; 1st Grade at Lewis & Clark Elementary, Wenatchee Police Department

; 1st Grade at Lewis & Clark Elementary, Wenatchee Police Department Jordan Arnold ; Kindergarten at Lee Elementary, East Wenatchee Police Department

; Kindergarten at Lee Elementary, East Wenatchee Police Department Nathaniel Veteto ; attends River Academy, Chelan County Sheriff's Department

; attends River Academy, Chelan County Sheriff's Department Rodrigo Garibay ; attends Cascade Elementary, Douglas County Sheriff's Office

; attends Cascade Elementary, Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lark "Tilly" Love ; Kindergarten at Newberry Elementary, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department

; Kindergarten at Newberry Elementary, Wenatchee Valley Fire Department Charlee Rose Lyons ; attends Mission View Elementary, Washington State Patrol

; attends Mission View Elementary, Washington State Patrol Jack Ballamis; Kenroy Elementary, WA Dept. of Fish & Wildlife

The Washington State Patrol's Susan Mullen helps coordinate the heartwarming event with local first responders

"This is our 22nd year and it (Wenatchee's event) and it's one of the best Chief For a Day events around the state. It was so sweet that we got to fall under Apple Blossom , it just seems like a perfect match and we are just so happy to participate in this each year."

Wenatchee Police Chief Edgar Reinfeld says the Chief For A Day program is a special day for local law enforcement.

"It's not just our little chiefs, it's their whole classroom, their families and Little Chiefs from past years coming back to visit us. It's a 100 percent positive day and it's one of the best days of the year to be a cop in the Wenatchee Valley."

The youngsters and their families will receive a police escort from the Wenatchee Walmart to Memorial Park for the ceremony. Wenatchee Mayor Mike Poirier and East Wenatchee Mayor Jerrilea Crawford will emcee the ceremony starting at 12 noon. Apple Blossom Festival Queen Ella Johnson, Princesses Daeja Carlson and Yasmin Perez will kick off the festival celebration with an official welcome. The program will conclude with a flyover by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.