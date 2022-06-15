Wenatchee Chiropractor Charged With Possession of Child Pornography

A Wenatchee chiropractor is charged with possession of child pornography after being arrested last week.

Police say they were alerted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force - a law enforcement network that tracks reports of digital child pornography - that 62-year-old Wayne Mark Latimer had allegedly downloaded explicit photos of children through Facebook one day last October (10-17-21).

Chelan County deputies got a search warrant last week and seized 27 electronic devices and storage devices from Latimer’s East Wenatchee home and his Wenatchee chiropractic clinic.

He was charged Tuesday with four first-degree counts of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and four more counts in the second degree.

Latimer was arrested and booked into the Chelan County Jail last Thursday evening.

He was released Friday after posting bail for $250,000, and will appear in Chelan County Superior Court next Wednesday for arraignment

Latimer runs Latimer Chiropractic on North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee.