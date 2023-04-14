Wenatchee Couple Arrested for Identity Theft, Forgery, and Stolen Mail

A Wenatchee couple will be facing trial in Chelan County Superior Court on suspicion of stealing personal information from several victims.

34-year-old Alex Chandler Wright and 32-year-old Breanna Jeanette Wright have both been charged with several counts of first-degree and second-degree identity theft, forgery, and stolen property.

On April 12, the Wright couple were arrested on suspicion of stealing personal and financial information from multiple people, including roughly 37 former Springhill Suites Marriot employees.

They received the files through a former Marriot employee, who is now in jail in Idaho.

The Wrights would attempt to open bank accounts and credit cards in the victims’ names and deposit funds into different ATMs across the valley.

Last September of 2022, the investigation into the Wright couple began after Cashmere Valley Bank (CVB) reported two fraudulent checks that were deposited to their ATMs in Wenatchee.

Officers obtained security footage that featured Wright making an ATM transaction of $600, using a stolen checkbook from one of his victims to make the fraudulent check.

In March, Alex Wright deposited two checks under a different name to a CVB branch in Cashmere, approximately $9,500 in one deposit and $3,500 in another.

On March 28, a search warrant was served to Wright’s residence, where investigators found hundreds of documents containing personal, financial, and employment paperwork, along with five checkbooks in their motorhome.

Bail was set at $5,000.

Their trial will take place at Chelan County Superior Court on April 19, at 9:30 a.m.