Dawn Wood, an eighth grade core teacher at Pioneer Middle School in Wenatchee, has been named Northeast Region 2024 Middle-Level Adviser of the Year.

This distinction is awarded by the Association of Washington Student Leaders (AWSL). According to Wenatchee School District spokesperson Diana Haglund, Wood's commitment to fostering student leadership has lastingly impacted not only her employer, but the state of Washington more broadly.

"Her leadership extends beyond the walls of Pioneer Middle School," Haglund writes, "as she plays a vital role in hosting Middle-Level Regionals, ensuring that students from across the region have access to high-quality leadership development. She also serves on the staff of the prestigious Cascade Middle-Level Leadership Camp, where she inspires young leaders to grow in confidence, character and capability."

Wood is intimately involved at a granular level, according to Haglund, and takes the time to build up less experienced advisors.

"Beyond working directly with students, Wood is equally passionate about mentoring her fellow advisers. Through her work in the Adviser session, she has been instrumental in growing and developing other educators, helping them enhance student activities programs in their own schools. Her guidance has empowered advisers to create environments where student voices are amplified, and leadership flourishes."

The Association of Washington Student Leaders praises her ability to inspire - an intangible soft skill that is all too rare, in education or any other field.

"Dawn is paramount in the ongoing success of student leadership in Washington State," enthuses AWSL director James Layman. "Her heart and dedication are evident in all she does. Dawn is a standout person, educator and adviser.”