Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to several fires on Friday.

A brush fire in a homeless encampment spread into trees and destroyed belongings near Fifth and Pierre Streets. Chief Brian Brett said the fire was reported about 1:30pm and was knocked down within half and hour. No injuries were reported.

Two small fires were reported Friday evening in Wenatchee.

Patrons of Joe's Log Cabin on North Wenatchee Avenue noticed a fire in an outer parapet wall near an outside seating area. Brett praised the establishment's staff for quickly and safely evacuating patrons. Fire crews from the Wenatchee Valley Fire station were just yards away and were able to respond in moments and extinguish the fire, with minimal damage.

Joe's was reopened for business on Saturday.

Wenatchee crews were again dispatched about two hours later to a small fire reported just before 8:30pm in detached carport area at Colonial Vista Senior Living Facility on Okanogan Avenue.

The fire did not effect the main structures or any residents or patients. No evacuation was necessary.

Brett says the cause of both fires is under investigation but they appear to be electrical in nature.

Crews also responded to an escaped debris pile burn in the Wenatchee foothills.