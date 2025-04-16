A retired surgeon has helped Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee with the purchase of new state-of-the-art technology that will help in emergency and trauma care and important training scenarios.

Retired vascular and chest surgeon Dr. Chris Stahler donated funds to help Confluence Health Foundation purchase some of the technology, according to a news release.

The new patient simulators are the latest advancements in emergency care and trauma training that can simulate different scenarios staff might encounter in actual emergencies.

“Dr. Stahler understands the challenges and shortages in the healthcare workforce nationwide, and that it is felt acutely in rural areas,” explained Suzanne Carté-Cocroft, vice president of philanthropy at Confluence Health. “Having spent his career in the Wenatchee Valley and now being retired, he wanted to make an investment aimed at addressing staffing resources and efficiencies through training. These initiatives are expected to have a broad and immediate effect on care delivery.”

With Stahler’s contribution, Confluence added three simulators; an adult-sized simulator mannequin that provides respiratory and critical care training; a newborn-sized mannequin to train for neonatal resuscitation, stabilization, and airway management; and the Resusci Anne Simulator, an adult-sized simulator for general resuscitation training.

The new equipment purchases include technology that helps staff monitor patients who are under constant observation called "sitting"

The new technology will free up certified nursing assistants (CNA's) who would sit bedside with a patient. The Virtual patient monitoring system uses technologies like predictive fall monitoring, live-feed views, two-way communication, and more. The system allows one staff member to monitor multiple patients who need intensive observation.

Dr. Stahler's donation also provided vital replacements of aging training devices, including manual blood pressure practice arms, and IV insertion practice limbs.

“Our previous equipment, though well-loved and used often, had become outdated,” explained Dave Shanley, clinical development and eLearning manager at Confluence Health. “These sophisticated new devices will advance our learning in simulated critical care patient events, assisting the learning for all our professionals who provide care, but most especially our excellent registered nurses (RNs), certified nursing assistants (CNAs), respiratory therapists, surgeons and trauma specialists, and all of those that work in emergency medicine.”

Confluence Health is among the first places in the nation with access to the simulator and sitter technology and equipment.

“The simulation equipment provides a state-of-the-art training experience for virtually every area of the organization, improving confidence and quality at the bedside,” continued Carté-Cocroft. “In addition, the telesitter technology enhances efficiency and patient safety by enabling continuous monitoring and two-way communication for up to 12 rooms by one caregiver, which is a phenomenal improvement in care when constant observation is required.”

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday to inaugurate the new sitter monitoring technology.