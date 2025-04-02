Serve Wenatchee is creating a housing assistance program for families with minor children. Executive Director Mike Malmin says the concept was developed after Serve Wenatchee helped a woman with two small children, who was employed and could pay monthly rent, but couldn't afford the deposit and first and/or last month rent requirements of most landlords.

Malmin credited Josh Mathena, Homelessness Response Coordinator for Wenatchee and East Wenatchee for raising awareness of the rental deposit and assistance needs many face trying to get out of a transitional housing setting.

"We see this as a unique area where we can play a role in addressing the challenges for people in the valley getting into a quality, safe rental" -- Mike Malmin

Serve Wenatchee is trying to raise $50-thousand for the Homelessness Prevention Fund that could help approximately 25 families move into a traditional rental unit. Serve Wenatchee has applied to the Wenatchee Central Lions Club for a $10,000 grant to help start the fund.

The Homelessness Prevention Fund could help approximately 25 families, perhaps more each year, according to Malmin.

Applicants must be at or below 80% of the area median income and employed with an ability to pay rent at their chosen rental. The program will also be limited to families or legal guardians of children under the age of eighteen and who reside with the applicant parent(s)

The charitable organization gets no taxpayer money and is wholly supported through community donations and grants. Learn more at ServeWenatchee.org