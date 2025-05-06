Wenatchee Jazz Workshop Returns For 25th Year

The 25th Annual Wenatchee Jazz Workshop is happening this week at schools throughout the Valley.

The event has been bringing professional jazz musicians to the Wenatchee area since 2001 so they can work one-on-one with local music students in a variety of grade levels.

"It's all about kids learning from professionals," explains spokesperson Chris Rader. Learning the spirit of jazz and the ability for the students to play their instruments better. We've got six pros in town, most of whom are from Los Angeles, and they're here for one week. We bring them into the classrooms with the kids, who've been practicing some jazz tunes with their band instructors. But the pros come in and really help them polish those songs."

Rader says there are over 140 kids who are involved in jazz classes at their local schools that will be receiving instruction from the professionals during the week.

Many of the pros who are in town for the 2025 event have been involved in the Workshop for at least the past 10 to 12 years.

The week will culminate with a pair of special concerts, the first of which is happening at 7 p.m. on Thursday (May 8) at Orchard Middle School that will feature the six jazz professionals performing together for a one-night-only engagement. Admission is free.

The latter concert, also known as Jazznights, will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday (May 9) at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium, and will feature local students in various jazz ensembles that are accompanied by the pros.

Admission for Jazznights is $15, with tickets available online by clicking here.