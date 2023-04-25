Wenatchee Link’s Rideshare Program to Get More Vehicles

Due to growing interest in Link Transit's Rideshare program, you can expect to see more of its vehicles on Wenatchee Valley roads in the future.

Rideshare offers an alternative for people who can't use Link's fixed route buses because of hours of operation or location.

The program started this year with 10 vehicles and now there's a wait list for more.

"A lot of people have seen our vehicles on the road and have called to ask about that." Rideshare coordinator Jessica Huerta said. "That's when we went ahead and asked for the recommendation of purchasing up to 20 more vehicles this year just so we can go ahead and have vehicles as we start to grow the program."

At Link's last board meeting, the request to purchase vehicles, not to exceed a million dollars, was approved. The vehicles are estimated at $40,000 each.

Additional details about the Rideshare program can be found here.

Get our free mobile app