Wenatchee Man Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Drugs to Students

The Columbia River Drug Task Force arrested a Wenatchee man suspected of selling drugs to students in Wenatchee and Leavenworth.

On April 12, detectives gathered enough evidence to arrest 22-year-old Wenatchee man Blake Wallace on probable cause after witnessing him sell THC-infused items to teens.

Last year, detectives began looking for an adult drug dealer selling marijuana, marijuana-infused items, nicotine, alcohol, molly, and fentanyl to students.

Investigators believe that an overdose case is tied to one of these adult dealers.

Detectives began investigating Wallace after seeing him advertise nicotine/marijuana infused cartridges known as “puff bars” and marijuana on his social media.

They also claim that Wallace has gang affiliations.

This is an ongoing investigation.