Law enforcement officials have followed up on a possible siting of Wenatchee triple murder suspect Travis Decker who is being sought in connection to the deaths of his three daughters. The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) released details Tuesday afternoon on the manhunt. An advisory has been circulated for residents in the area of Blewett Pass area near Ingalls Creek and Valley Hight with the search for Decker focused there.

According to a news release late Tuesday afternoon, it appears tracking teams may be on Decker’s trail.

Authorities are focusing on the area after a tip from hikers in the Enchantments reported an individual hiker was seen and appeared "to be ill prepared for trail and weather conditions, and was trying to avoid others." The tracking teams also spotted a lone, off trail hiker from a helicopter flying near Colchuck Lake who "ran from sight as the helicopter passed." according to the news release. Teams picked up a trail and deployed K9s while tracking the subject near the Ingalls Creek Trailhead on HWY 97.

The CCSO also wishes to speak with hikers who have been in the Enchantments area within the last week and may have seen anything suspicious. Investigators also want to hear from any solo hikers in the area recently who may be able to assist by contacting the tip line immediately.

The United States Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for

information leading directly to Decker's arrest, who should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or call 911