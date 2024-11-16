One person was killed in a three vehicle collision on SR28 near East Wenatchee shortly before 2:30pm Friday afternoon. Three others were injured in the head on crash according to the Sate Patrol

The Washington State Patrol says Martin Sandoval-Alvarez, 30 of Wenatchee died at the scene near MP 4 of SR28, near South Union Ave.

The accident report says a pickup driven by Tiffany I. Moncrief, 37 of Ephara was westbound on SR28 and crossed the centerline.

Moncrief's vehicle struck an eastbound SUV driven by 51 year old Robert K. Karpiscak of East Wenatchee,causng it to rollover and land in the ditch

Sandoval-Alvarez ane his passenger Brenda M. Medina-Bustos, 27, Wenatchee were also travelling east in a Ford Mustang behind the SUV when the pickup collided head on with the victim's car. The State Patrol reports say Sandoval Alvarez was not wearing a seatbelt.

Moncrief, Karpiscak and Medina-Bustos were transported to Central WA Hospital in Wenatchee.

The highway has reopened after a nearly 2 and 1/2 hour closure and was reopened just before 5pm.