Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter of Waterville Woman

The suspect involved in the murder of 18-year-old Hannia Dalay “Paulina” Mosqueda-Rodriguez pleaded guilty to manslaughter Wednesday.

22-year-old Julius James Ceballos was initially charged with first-degree murder and was facing a potential life sentence. However, due to a lack of forensic evidence and unreliable witnesses, charges against Ceballos were dropped down to second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault.

Back in Oct. 15, 2019, family members reported Mosqueda-Rodriguez missing after losing contact with her after she missed her bus ride to Wenatchee.

In March of 2020, Chelan County Sheriff deputies received a report of human remains near the Sage Hills Trailhead which was confirmed to be the victim.

Mosqueda-Rodriguez was found with multiple gunshot and stab wounds.

A joint recommendation in Chelan County Superior Court recommends Ceballos serve 100 months in prison. Ceballos will also be paying restitution of $6,170 to the victim’s family.

His next sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:30 p.m.