Wenatchee Police Department Drops New Recruitment Videos

The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) released its brand-new recruitment video Thursday.

In the video, officers, detectives, administrators, members of government and community members all shared their thoughts on why Wenatchee is a desirable location for law enforcement.

Patrol Officer Rheid Cline spoke in the video about the support WPD receives from the community.

"People don't protest here in town and they don't throw stuff at the cops." Cline said, "We feel safe going to work."

Other selling points in the video include the department's leadership as well as the area's climate and recreational activities.

WPD has been looking to lateral hires from the west side as a way to fill its ranks. The department is still reportedly short-staffed.

Back in mid-April the Wenatchee City Council voted to budget $28,000 for five videos from North 40 Productions.

On Thursday WPD released all five; one overall recruitment video and four videos of individual members of the department .