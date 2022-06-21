Wenatchee Police Need Assistance Identifying Possible Witness to Target Arson

The Wenatchee Police Department (WPD) are looking to identify a possible witness to last month's arson incident in Target.

WPD posted a photo taken from Target's security cameras to their Facebook page.

According to Sergeant Joe Eaton, the potential witness is described to be a young male in his 20's of thin build and average height.

Sergeant Eaton states that Officer Michael Ballard will remain in charge of this case.

Wenatchee Police encourage the public to contact RiverCom if they recognize the potential witness in the photo.