Wenatchee Police Officer Involved Shooting Death Under Investigation

A burglary suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in Wenatchee Saturday afternoon.

A release from a special investigative team looking into the shooting says police were sent to the 400 block of Castle View Place at 3:45 pm on a burglary call.

The burglary suspect fled the scene, but was tracked down in the 200 block of South Western Ave, where officers say they confronted the suspect resulting in the use of deadly force.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, and a Special Investigative Unit involving six police agencies is examining the shooting.

The agencies involved include the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, the East Wenatchee Police Department, the Wenatchee Police Department and the Washington State Patrol.

The investigative unit has not released any additional information.

It's the second Wenatchee Police officer involved shooting death within a month.

A Special Investigative Unit is still looking into the shooting death of a man at a church across the street from the park that was hosting the Apple Blossom Festival on May 7.

Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille last updated the press on that investigation last Wednesday, saying there was no new information being released.