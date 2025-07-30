The North Central Washington Quilt Guild opens a 2-day Quilt and Fiber Art show in Wenatchee in August.

Guild member Diane Garlini says the show will feature more than 300 pieces, some by quilters and artists who exhibit their handiwork regionally or nationwide.

Garlini says attendees will appreciate the creations of featured quilter Jan Davies

"Her embellishment on her quilts and the patterns that she has designed are just outstanding. She is going to be fun to talk with and learn about her quilting."

The show will have demonstrations, an artisan market, fabric vendors, a merchant mall, and a silent auction. The Cherrywood Poppy Challenge Travelling exhibit has work from quilters across the country.

About 40 quilts will be raffled off with all proceeds directed to the Women's Resource Center. The 2025 Raffle Quilt is a large 92" x 100" quilt that Garlini and more than two dozen local quilters assembled.

Each year, guild members create hundreds of comfort quilts, fleece and flannel baby blankets, and pillowcases for local community organizations.

The show opens at 9am on August 8th & 9th at the Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee. Tickets are available at the door. Learn more at NCWQuilt.org

The guild was formed in 1984 and is dedicated to preserving and encouraging the art of quilt-making in North Central Washington. The guild has more than 200 members.