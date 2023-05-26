Wenatchee Road Project May Cause Some Headaches

A road used by commuters to avoid train stoppages will close for a bit this summer.

City of Wenatchee plans to revitalize the Thurston Street underpass area behind the Link Transit and Northwestern Trailways bus depots.

The $350,000 dollar project aims to repair the concrete and walkways along with some lighting improvements.

"On the southeast of the railroad bridge, we will be improving the landscaping and there will be cameras that will look down each of the walkways." Project Engineer Charlotte Mitchell said.

The money to pay for the project comes from the Local Revitalization Fund.

"This came out of several projects that had been identified as being helpful to the Riverfront Area," Mitchell said.

The project is expected to start August 7th. Thurston east of Columbia will be closed for a couple weeks.

