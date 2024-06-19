Congresswoman Schrier To Host Housing Roundtable In Wenatchee

Washington 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier will host a roundtable discussion Thursday in Wenatchee to discuss affordable housing in Central Washington.

Shrier will be joined by eight roundtable participants, including city staff members from Wenatchee and Entiat as well as five nonprofit group heads.

The gathering will focus on affordable housing and the factors contributing to high home costs.

Joining Schrier for the roundtable:

Steve Maher, Our Valley Our Future Director

Shayne Magdoff, Housing Authority of Chelan County & City of Wenatchee Board Chair

Thom Nees, Common Ground Land Trust Director

Laura Gloria, City of Wenatchee City Administrator

Glen DeVries, City of Wenatchee Community Development Director

Mark Botello, City of Entiat Public Works/Community Development Director

Tom Derpack, Archstone Mortgage, Our Valley Our Future

Rachael Goldie, Chelan Valley Housing Trust Associate Director

The roundtable will take place Thursday at noon at the Wenatchee City Hall 301 Yakima Street, Wenatchee, WA 98801

Schrier is one of 227 House cosponsors of the bipartisan Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act.

She says she's focused on bringing skyrocketing housing costs under control.

“Everywhere I go in the Eighth District, I hear from my constituents that housing prices have become flat-out unaffordable," said Rep. Schrier. "Housing costs have ballooned across the country, and especially here in Washington State. I know the pressure that these rising prices put on my constituents, and I’ve been hard at work in Congress, working with both parties to advance legislation and secure funding to help address this housing crisis.”

Schrier says she's secured millions of dollars in federal investments through Community Project Funding (CPF) for local affordable housing projects.

A Democrat, Schrier makes frequent stops in the Wenatchee area, which votes reliably Republican. She was notably endorsed by Former Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz in the 2022 election.