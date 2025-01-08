The Wenatchee School District is campaigning to renew its Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) Levy, which is crucial for maintaining 12% of the district's budget as it nears expiration at the conclusion of 2025.

On the ballot for Feb. 11, this isn't a new tax, as the district hastens to assure voters, but a continuation of the existing levy from 2021. The district says it supports programs beyond state-funded basic education, ensuring the student experience is more comprehensive.

Superintendent Kory Kalahar broke it down for us in October.

Get our free mobile app

"Everything in terms of middle and high school athletics, everything in terms of middle and high school extracurricular activities - we provide these things in the Wenatchee School District to give these students a full, well-rounded opportunity," Kalahar told KPQ.

The levy also covers "a lot of our maintenance and operations, some of our custodial staff."

"If, as a district, we're funded from the state for eight counselors in our school district, but we'd rather have 12, the levy helps us bring that up. If we get six nurses, but we'd like to have nine nurses to spread that wealth around our 14 different schools, it helps support that work as well! [The levy] does a lot of amazing things to help keep our systems active and moving strong."

The proposed levy rate is $2.20 per $1,000 of property value, up $0.10 from 2021, but taxpayers will see just a $0.01 increase due to savings from refinanced bonds. Without it, the district says, more than $20M in essential programs and staffing could face cuts.

To reiterate, voters will decide the fate of the levy on Feb. 11.