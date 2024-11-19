In less than 12 weeks, voters in the Wenatchee School District will decide the fate of the Educational Programs & Operations (EP&O) Levy.

There are two possible outcomes: renewal or expiration. Either one will titanically impact the Wenatchee School District, which comprises over a dozen elementary, middle and high schools.

The district hastens to assure people this isn't a new tax; it's a continuation of the status quo. The district is seeking only to renew an existing levy approved in 2021.

Get our free mobile app

In the meantime, input is needed from communitarians who feel particularly strongly about the upcoming vote.

"The Board of Directors is seeking members of the community to serve on a pro or con committee" as it relates to the levy, says district spokesperson Diana Haglund. "These individuals will have their names printed in the official election information that goes out and will also be responsible for drafting a statement either in favor or opposition of the levy measure itself."

By "official information," Haglund means the local voters' pamphlet. Click here to get an idea of what it might look like.

Each committee consists of three people. One lucky guy or gal will serve as de facto liaison and spokesperson, communicating with Chelan County Elections about pamphlet materials.

Prospective committeepeople have until Tuesday (Nov. 26) to submit their applications. You'll want to include your name, address, phone number and a short statement outlining your qualifications. Please email Board of Directors President Julie Norton (norton.julie@wenatcheeschools.org) and WSD Superintendent Kory Kandahar (kalahar.k@wenatcheeschools.org).

The special election takes place on Feb. 11.