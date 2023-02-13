Wenatchee SD Announces Three Finalists for Superintendent

The Wenatchee School District (WSD) has announced the names of its three finalists for superintendent.

WSD spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says its taken some time to get to this point in the hiring process.

"The search for a superintendent is a lengthy process that our board started last summer. Along the way the board has conducted semi-finalist interviews and thoroughly evaluated the qualifications of what were at one time, 24 total applicants for the position of Wenatchee School District superintendent."

Haglund says the trio of finalists were all selected based in part on feedback that the district received through community surveys.

"The candidates who've ended up in the final round of interviews definitely reflect the feedback that we received from the community and really aligned with who our board was looking for. Two of the individuals also have local connections."

The three finalists for WSD superintendent are Dr. Kory Kalahar, who is the WSD's current Assistant Executive Director of Learning and Teaching; Dr. Nicolas Wade, who most recently served as superintendent of the Elmwood Park CUSD #401 and Lexington County School District Two in West Columbia, South Carolina; And Tavis Peterson who is currently the Assistant Superintendent of the Wapato School District.

Each finalist will next participate in a full-day in-person interview consisting of group meetings and interviews, building and community tours, and a public forum.

The public can meet with each of the finalists during a series of forums that will take place later this month.