Wenatchee Sex Offender Receives 15 Years for Repeat Offense

A Wenatchee man receives 15 years in federal prison for Receipt of Child Pornography.

34-year-old Justin Renteria, who is already a registered sex offender, will also undergo a lifetime of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Barker says this case highlights the consequences of repeat criminal behavior. While Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Seattle Field Office Mike Herrington echoed that message.

"Tragically, Mr. Renteria did not learn his lesson from his previous conviction and continued to possess harmful child sexual abuse material," Herrington said. "These photos are extremely damaging to vulnerable minors now more than ever becasue digital copies are so difficult to completely eliminate in the internet age."

According to court documents, in summer of 2023, the Chelan County Sheriff's Department learned Renteria possessed several illegal videos of child sexual abuse.

Renteria had already been on supervised release for his prior federal conviction for possession of child sexual abuse material during this time.

In October 2023, United States Probation executed a supervised release search of Renteria's property. Officers seized a knife, drug paraphernalia, and multiple electronic devices.

The FBI located more than 200 images and videos of children suffering sexual abuse on one of the confiscated phones.