Wenatchee to Request More Bids for City Pool Repair

The City of Wenatchee will officially look for more competitive bids to repair the city pool.

The Wenatchee City Council voted unanimously Thursday night to reject the only bid the city had received. The Pool Company out of Fife previously submitted a bid of almost $2.1 million, over 40% more than the city engineer's cost estimate for the project.

Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director David Erickson said that even if everything went according to plan in terms of grant funding, a $2.1 million bid would still require a $900,000 commitment from the city.

"We're too late into the construction season this year now to be able to do it because it's about a three month long process. By the time you pull all the plaster out, put it back in and get it to cure we'll run out of weather." said Erickson, "So it will be an August through October construction next year."

The city pool is in need of a new plaster liner and tiles as well as updates to its circulation system.

Erickson added that there is some risk in the council's move to reject The Pool Company's bid. The Pool Company reportedly told the City of Wenatchee that if the project went out to bid again, it's bid would likely be even higher than before. Two additional companies have expressed interest in the project, but Erickson said that's no guarantee either will submit a bid.

The city will begin accepting bids again on the project this September.