Wenatchee Valley College Names New Program Manager

Wenatchee Valley College has a new program manager.

The college names Emily Scoville in this newly expanded roll. She will oversee the WVC Foundation's scholarship program and a new volunteer program called the Knights Collective.

"We are excited to have Emily continue with the WVC Foundation in a new and high-level role,” said Rachel Evey, WVC Foundation executive director. “Emily has a proven track record and dedication to serving WVC students. She will be instrumental in fulfilling our mission through the scholarship program and Knights Collective.”

Scoville will oversee the scholarship application process, including award disbursement. She will also coordinate recruitment, marketing, and training for the Knights Collective, which launched in January of this year. It is a volunteer organization open to anyone in the community, including current WVC students and alumni.

“I’m honored to step into this role and continue building on the Foundation’s exceptional scholarship program,” Scovill said. “I’ve seen the life-changing impact these scholarships have on our students, and I’m excited to expand those opportunities. I’m also looking forward to growing our volunteer program to support more activities and events that benefit the WVC community.”

Scoville joined the foundation in January 2024 as a Communications Specialist. She brings nonprofit and community engagement experience as a former Outreach & Communications Coordinator for Cancer Care of North Central Washington. She also has experience as a social media manager for regional businesses and nonprofits.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from Central Washington University and is an alumni of WVC.