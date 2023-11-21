Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Seeks Donations To Get New Van

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society is asking for donations through the Give NCW campaign as it tries to raise money for a new van.

The nonprofit says it needs to replace its 2010 Chevy van to continue transporting animals, food, and supplies, which it's done for more than a decade.

The Give NCW campaign is accepting donations for the Humane Society along with many other nonprofits from Thanksgiving Day through the end of the year.

The Humane Society says a new vehicle is crucial to bringing pets and people together.

The organization says when the fires destroyed homes and displaced families in Okanogan County, the van made multiple trips to the Omak fairgrounds with donations for displaced animals.

It makes at least two trips over Blewitt and Snoqualmie Passes each year so the Humane Society can attend big adoption events with dogs that have not found a home locally.

The nonprofit sat the vehicle has been well used over the years and has had a lot of miles put on it.

The paint is peeling, the doors do not work properly, and the seats are worn.

Make a donation to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society through the Community Foundation's Give NCW campaign here.