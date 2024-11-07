The American Legion is staging Wenatchee's Veterans Day Parade on Monday, Nov. 11th. Dan Heimbecker says anyone is welcome to participate, just plan to arrive at the staging area at Wells Fargo Bank at 301 N. Chelan Avenue by 10:30am

Parade viewers will want to gather for the best vantage point in Memorial Park for the 11am ceremony or along the parade route east of the park down Orondo Avenue or North on Mission Street for the return to the staging area at Wells Fargo Bank.

A ceremony at 11am will include a rifle salute and the playing of taps.

American Legion's Robin Thomsen says he hopes young kids in attendance are aware of the sacrifice of veterans and those who have passed for America's freedoms, including earlier this week on Election Day.

"We talked to some of the schools about what veterans have done for this country. Freedom is huge to us, and the people that lost their lives for it is unbelievable. We had uncles, grandfathers, fathers and mothers that have passed away and we're just here to honor them. And today's veterans, what they've been through. We look at the big wars, but then we don't think about sometimes about the Afghanistan War, Pakistan and all those younger groups. They are the ones too, that are really suffering. So it's all about trying to honor all veterans is basically what we like to do".

Veteran's Day Parade 2023 Veteran's Day Parade 2023 loading...

On Veterans Day, the American Legion Hall is hosting a free breakfast for veterans at 208 N. Wenatchee Avenue from 8am to 10 and the public is welcome to attend by donation.

Wenatchee Valley Fire Department is also serving free hot dogs for everyone in the community at Pybus Public Market after the parade.

