Fate Of Wenatchee Valley Wendy’s Restaurants Unknown As Company Announces Sweeping Closures

A fast food restaurant franchise with two locations in North Central Washington has announced it is closing hundreds of locations nationwide in the months ahead.

Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy's says it will close around 300 of its 6,011 U.S. restaurants due to declining sales and general financial underperformance.

CBS News reports the company's interim CEO, Ken Cook, recently told investors that the closures would begin before the end of the year and continue into 2026.

Get our free mobile app

Wendy's is among several big-name fast food restaurants that have seen a drop in revenues over the past few years due to lower-income consumers being increasingly priced out of their offerings by rising food costs.

The announcement of Wendy's latest round of closures comes in the wake of its shuttering of 240 locations across the U.S. last year because of what it called them being "out of date."

In addition to the impending closures, Cook said the company will also be making various improvements at some of its struggling locations or transferring the ownership of others to different operators.

Sales at Wendy's stores across the U.S. are down 4% in the first three quarters of 2025 compared to last year, with overall revenues falling $1.63 billion and net income down 6% to $138.6 million during that same stretch.

The company has not indicated which of its stores will be closing in the weeks and months ahead, so it's still uncertain if either or both of the locations in the Wenatchee Valley - at 1919 North Wenatchee Avenue in Wenatchee and 12 Grant Road in East Wenatchee, will be soon be shutting down.