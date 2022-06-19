Wenatchee Wild Celebrates Return of Fans With Restore The Roar

The Wild Team VS West Kelowna will kick off their 15th season at home, celebrating a return of fan support with Restore the Roar. Pandemic restrictions reduced the fan base for three years, and now Wenatchee Wild wants to welcome their loyal fans back to the rink. Wenatchee Wild General Manager Bliss Littler says loud and proud fan support is the hallmark of exciting hockey games for both fans and players. “With all the restrictions gone, people are more willing to get back to the rink, get back to public settings,” he said. “One of the things that makes Wenatchee Wild hockey special to players around North America is fan support.” The Wild Team will be back in the den at 7:05 p.m.

Restore The Roar staff have added some new elements to make in-game participation a memorable experience for all fans by expanding the kid zone, a new bouncy house, a pop-a-shot and X-Box station.

The Wenatchee Wild is also involved in school and community support through a program called Learning with the Wild.

The program provides motivation for student learning and school support with team players actively engaging youngsters Kindergarten through fifth grade to get Wild About Learning. Littler says the Learning With The Wild program is a great way for the team to give back to the community. “Our players every Tuesday and Thursday are in the schools with our Learning With the Wild program.” Players act as teacher’s aides to help students get excited about learning and going to school.

Head coach Chris Clark says he is looking forward to the team getting back to where they were pre-Covid, “I think we have a great nucleolus of guys coming back that are hungry and ready to get back to where we are used to being.”