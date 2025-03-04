Who says women can't compete past a certain age?

In its capacity as a sponsor of Apple Blossom Pageant, the Colonial Vista in Wenatchee is hosting an admission-free pageant for women 55 and up. Talk about defying stereotypes!

According to a post on Colonial Vista's Facebook page, entrants are put through the usual gauntlet: talent, speech, ballgown etc. But make no mistake: this event "isn't just about crowns and stashes - it's a celebration of life, experience and confidence at every stage."

Get our free mobile app

The rest is probably self-explanatory to readers in the pomp-rich, pageant-loving Wenatchee Valley.

The pageant will crown a queen and two princesses. As compensation for her valiant efforts and hard work, the queen will be whisked away on a weekend-long luxury vacation.

And come parade time, all three of the victors will sail forth on the mighty Colonial Vista float.

The deadline to register is April 2. The top 10 will be finalized by the 7th. Pageant day is April 16.

Click here for more.