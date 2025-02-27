Wenatchee’s Sage Hills Church Prepares for Grandparenting Summit

Sage Hills Church in Wenatchee is carving out an important role, it says, in the mobilization and spiritual uplift of grandparents.

For all the talk of faith-based outreach to young people, seniors are an unsung and underserved demographic, according to Sage Hills.

The church has been tapped as the regional satellite site for this year's Legacy Coalition Grandparenting Summit. The event, described as the "only national conference on Christian grandparenting," seeks to engage grandmas and grandpas as "spiritual influencers."

Sage Hills is operating in the grand tradition of interchurch cooperation. Organizers say they're partnering with other local parishes to reach as many grandparents as possible.

Partnering congregations hope inspire and encourage grandparents to embrace their "biblical roles." According to Wayne Rice of Focus on the Family,

Sadly, many grandparents have bought into the modern‐day notion that they should spend their golden years in retirement, leisure and self‐indulgence. They don’t have time for their grandchildren. Their teaching days are behind them. But grandparents on the sidelines are missing out on a great opportunity and God‐given responsibility to make a significant difference in the lives of their grandkids. Grandchildren will listen to their grandparents when they will not listen to anyone else.

The all-day affair is scheduled for March 9, a Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Sage Hills (1601 5th St). Click here to register. Bear in mind that Legacy Coalition maintains a strict no-refund policy.

Click here for a map of host sites (there are others besides Sage Hills), and here for a list of Bible verses about grandparents.