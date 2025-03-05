Where Can You Enjoy Central Washington’s Best Birria Tacos?
When it comes to Mexican food, I'm a big fan of mole. The rich chocolate like sauce that originated in Oaxaca, Mexico. I'm looking for the flavor of deep roasted chilies, chocolate, spices and other ingredients like raisins, sesame seeds and peanuts in a good mole negro. There are 7 types, so try some when you're at a restaurant serving a variety of moles.
I am such a fan, I always order chicken mole ......until a friend introduced me to Quesabirrias.
Wow, talk about comfort food. If you are not familiar, Birria is traditional Mexican beef or goat stew with the meat braised in a somewhat mild spicy chili-based broth. Quesabirrias are a taco version where the shell is dipped in the braising sauce and the meat smothered in cheese, served with that savory braising sauce for dipping.
Here is where Quesabirria fans in North Central Washington say you should try the dish.
El Fogon 730 Grant Road, East Wenatchee. Reviews say it might be the best birria in Washington and is served out of the kitchen in a Mexican market.
Taqueria la Cihualteca 1211 N. Wenatchee Ave, Wenatchee, WA The quesabirria is quite good. The meat is tender and juicy, pairs well with the birria consomme.
Dona Marinas 390 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, WA Cheered for their seafood offerings, but the Quesabirrias look delicious!
Taco Loco 234 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee,WA What a mouth watering quesabirria. They serve a quesabirria taco and bacon wrapped prawns on a Sunday special. Come with cash, Taco Loco does not take plastic.
Tacos Colima 814 N. Stratford Road, Moses Lake, WA. This is a food truck location but the dishes look awesome. Reviews said the Birria & street tacos are bomb.
Taqueria El chavo 5647 Sunset Hwy, Cashmere, WA Reviews said the quesabirria and veggie sopes were out of this world and hailed it as the best Mexican food in Washington state.
Alchile Mexican Grill 33 Basin Street SW, Ephrata, WA Reviewers like the chicken quesadilla, Quesabirra and a birria ramen offering.
La Santa Mexican Cuisine 111 S. Pearl Street, Ellensburg, WA Diners ordering the Birria say it is tremendous and very tasty.
