White River Fire May Burn into Late October

Both the White River and Irving Peak fires are 1% contained, with roughly 950 acres burned.

Both fires were started by lightning within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest August 11th.

Forest Ranger Elisabeth Dare said the fires, burning about 14 miles northwest of Plain, won't likely be fully contained until late October.

"It's going to take some significant weather events to kind of put most of this fire out just based on the challenging, steep terrain." Dare said, "Generally that time of year we're starting to get some really good rains in."

Dare added that fire crews are focusing on assessing structural protection, which has been the priority over the last few days.

Currently an estimated 201 personnel are working the fire. At least half a dozen aircraft are also aiding in the fight.

The acreage of the fires has likely increased, but officials were unable to do a flyover on the fires last night. There have reportedly been no substantial runs in terms of the fire's activity.

Recreators are asked to avoid the Lake Wenatchee area this weekend for the sake of fire personnel. Those looking to go out onto the lake are asked to stay near the shore to stay out of the path of aircraft fighting the fire.

Dare said that that this time there are no hard trail closures in the area, but officials are putting in some road closures that will make certain trails inaccessible.

All evacuation orders issued by the Chelan County Sheriff's Office remain unchanged. A Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation notice for five homes on Sears Creek Road, while a Level 2 (Get Set) notice is in place for White River Road. A Level 1 (get ready) evacuation notice has been issued for Little Wenatchee Road.

A public meeting to provide information on the fires will be held tonight at the Plain Community Church, 12565 Chapel Drive, Leavenworth, at 7:00pm. The meeting will also be available online here.