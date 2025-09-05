The Wildcat Fire burning 30 miles northwest of Naches in the William O. Douglas Wilderness portion of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest grew nearly 1,200 acres since Thursday's update.

Evacuation Notices Remain in Place

The U.S. Forest Service said the lightning-sparked blaze is approximately 6,700 acres with no containment. Evacuation notices remain at Level 2 "Be Ready" for Goose Prairie and Bumping River Road residents.

Fire officials said drought-impacted dense fuel accumulations and the fire, burning in roadless terrain, create significant challenges to fighting the blaze. They observed the fire slowly backing down slope toward cabins along Bumping Lake and moving up slope to the northwest.

Pacific Crest Trail and Roads Closed

The fire has not impacted any structures, but a section of the Pacific Crest Trail #2000 from the intersection of Three Lakes Trail #22 to the Chinook Pass Trailhead at State Route 410. Bumping Lake Road is closed at SR 410 but remains open to residents.

Weather Conditions Challenge Firefighters

Officials say cooler, more humid and cloudy weather also brings a slight chance of thunderstorms into Saturday. They are paying attention to possible spot fires from embers carried by winds to unburned areas.

Over 400 total personnel are working the inferno.